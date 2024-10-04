close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty

Lewis Hamilton has discussed a future prospect that excites him whilst still remaining involved in Formula 1.

Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty

Max Verstappen could be set to face a difficult decision as Red Bull consider which upcoming grand prix they may have to sacrifice to serve another potential FIA penalty.

Silverstone issues MAJOR announcement over 2025 race

Silverstone has made a major announcement regarding their place on the 2025 motorsport calendar.

FIA boss 'CONVICTED' after astonishing rant

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that he felt ‘convicted’ after delivering an astonishing rant.

Red Bull confirm change for MAJOR cause ahead of triple-header

Christian Horner's Formula 1 team have confirmed that a change to both the Red Bull cars will occur ahead of the upcoming triple-header.

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

F1 News Today: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo switch discussed
F1 News Today: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo switch discussed

FIA ROCKED by shock double resignation

Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement

F1 News Today: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty

Verstappen EXIT talks emerge as Horner reveals career change for Red Bull star - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner and Wolff SEPARATED at F1 team principals meeting

Horner outlines SHOCK Ricciardo career change

