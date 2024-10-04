F1 News Today: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty

Lewis Hamilton has discussed a future prospect that excites him whilst still remaining involved in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty

Max Verstappen could be set to face a difficult decision as Red Bull consider which upcoming grand prix they may have to sacrifice to serve another potential FIA penalty.

➡️ READ MORE

Silverstone issues MAJOR announcement over 2025 race

Silverstone has made a major announcement regarding their place on the 2025 motorsport calendar.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA boss 'CONVICTED' after astonishing rant

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that he felt ‘convicted’ after delivering an astonishing rant.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull confirm change for MAJOR cause ahead of triple-header

Christian Horner's Formula 1 team have confirmed that a change to both the Red Bull cars will occur ahead of the upcoming triple-header.

➡️ READ MORE

Related