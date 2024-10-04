F1 News Today: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty
Lewis Hamilton has discussed a future prospect that excites him whilst still remaining involved in Formula 1.
Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty
Max Verstappen could be set to face a difficult decision as Red Bull consider which upcoming grand prix they may have to sacrifice to serve another potential FIA penalty.
Silverstone issues MAJOR announcement over 2025 race
Silverstone has made a major announcement regarding their place on the 2025 motorsport calendar.
FIA boss 'CONVICTED' after astonishing rant
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that he felt ‘convicted’ after delivering an astonishing rant.
Red Bull confirm change for MAJOR cause ahead of triple-header
Christian Horner's Formula 1 team have confirmed that a change to both the Red Bull cars will occur ahead of the upcoming triple-header.
Latest News
FIA ROCKED by shock double resignation
- 33 minutes ago
Red Bull confirm new driver SIGNING in major announcement
- 1 hour ago
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen EXIT talks emerge as Horner reveals career change for Red Bull star - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
Horner and Wolff SEPARATED at F1 team principals meeting
- Yesterday 22:55
Horner outlines SHOCK Ricciardo career change
- Yesterday 21:49
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec