Silverstone issues MAJOR announcement over 2025 race
Silverstone has made a major announcement regarding their place on the 2025 motorsport calendar.
The Silverstone Circuit has been on the Formula 1 calendar since 1950, where it hosted the inaugural world championship round.
Since then, the circuit has been the home of the British Grand Prix, bar a few absences where the event was hosted at Aintree and Brands Hatch, and has remained a fan favourite throughout the years.
British star and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins around the circuit, achieving a stunning ninth victory earlier this year.
Silverstone added to iconic racing series calendar
Now, the European Le Mans Series has announced that Silverstone will be returning to the calendar in 2025 after a six-year hiatus.
Next season, the European racing category will host six four-hour races in six different countries, starting in Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Silverstone will host the penultimate race of the season from September 12-14, in a bid to bring British fans ‘a taste of Le Mans’ according to Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest.
"Once again, the European Le Mans Series calendar features a selection of circuits, each with a variety of challenges to test drivers and cars alike," he said.
"The ACO is extremely pleased to see the ELMS return to the UK for the first time since 2019, giving British fans a taste of Le Mans at home at Silverstone.
"The ELMS has firmly established itself as the leading European endurance series. With grids of over 40 cars, showcasing a great mixture of Le Mans Prototypes and GTs, and some of the top drivers and teams from around the world, the 2025 season is poised to deliver more thrilling action than ever before."
