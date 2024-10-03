F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS
Red Bull have made an announcement ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix this month involving driver Sergio Perez.
McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has resigned from one of his F1 roles, having taken up a new position with a motorsport rival.
FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED
The FIA have released an official statement regarding the cancellation of a race in 2024.
Looming Mercedes F1 deal sparks BRUTAL management accusation
A Formula 1 team believed to be considering a Mercedes partnership deal have been accused of ‘mismanagement’ in the latest of many issues surrounding the project.
Horner admits Ricciardo REGRET over brushing failure
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted a regret he has following Daniel Ricciardo's exit from Formula 1.
Mercedes announce driver SWAP ahead of US GP
Mercedes have confirmed a unique driver 'swap' ahead of the US Grand Prix via a video on social media.
Hamilton reveals team-mate issues in ‘ruthless’ admission
- 18 minutes ago
Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin announce ‘RECORD-BREAKING’ new signing
- 2 hours ago
McLaren star signs NEW deal for 2025
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull confirm Perez RELEASE ahead of Mexico GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec