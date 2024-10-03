close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

Red Bull have made an announcement ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix this month involving driver Sergio Perez.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has resigned from one of his F1 roles, having taken up a new position with a motorsport rival.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED

The FIA have released an official statement regarding the cancellation of a race in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Looming Mercedes F1 deal sparks BRUTAL management accusation

A Formula 1 team believed to be considering a Mercedes partnership deal have been accused of ‘mismanagement’ in the latest of many issues surrounding the project.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner admits Ricciardo REGRET over brushing failure

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted a regret he has following Daniel Ricciardo's exit from Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes announce driver SWAP ahead of US GP

Mercedes have confirmed a unique driver 'swap' ahead of the US Grand Prix via a video on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Formula 1 McLaren Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo
F1 News Today: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo switch discussed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo switch discussed

  • Yesterday 16:37
F1 News Today: Verstappen future left uncertain as shock F1 team move opens up
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen future left uncertain as shock F1 team move opens up

  • October 1, 2024 20:25

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals team-mate issues in ‘ruthless’ admission

  • 18 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Aston Martin announce ‘RECORD-BREAKING’ new signing

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren star signs NEW deal for 2025

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull confirm Perez RELEASE ahead of Mexico GP

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x