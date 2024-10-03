F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

Red Bull have made an announcement ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix this month involving driver Sergio Perez.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has resigned from one of his F1 roles, having taken up a new position with a motorsport rival.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED

The FIA have released an official statement regarding the cancellation of a race in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Looming Mercedes F1 deal sparks BRUTAL management accusation

A Formula 1 team believed to be considering a Mercedes partnership deal have been accused of ‘mismanagement’ in the latest of many issues surrounding the project.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner admits Ricciardo REGRET over brushing failure

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted a regret he has following Daniel Ricciardo's exit from Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes announce driver SWAP ahead of US GP

Mercedes have confirmed a unique driver 'swap' ahead of the US Grand Prix via a video on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related