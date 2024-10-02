Mercedes announce driver SWAP ahead of US GP

Mercedes have confirmed a unique driver 'swap' ahead of the US Grand Prix via a video on social media.

Lewis Hamilton will depart from Mercedes after earning six world titles with the team, and will join Ferrari in 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo driver switch option discussed

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns

Despite enjoying a period of dominance at the team, the past few years have been difficult for Hamilton as Mercedes' pace has dropped off in comparison to their rivals.

From the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the champion went on a 945-day winless drought, which was finally rectified after an emotional win at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton's final season at Mercedes has produced mixed results

Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak at the 2024 British GP

READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

After speculation as to who Hamilton’s successor would be at Mercedes, the team finally announced that Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli would be partnering George Russell from next season.

However, Antonelli will have to prove his ability against the Brit, who has emerged as a tough opponent for even Hamilton.

Russell has out-qualified his compatriot 13-5 so far this season, and has also placed higher than Hamilton on 11 occasions.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns

George Russell has out-qualified Lewis Hamilton in most races thus far this season

Whilst the pair may be fierce rivals on track, the team-mates frequently partake in light-hearted social media content for the Silver Arrows, with the pair appearing in a clothes swap video for Mercedes.

Hamilton is known for his daring paddock outfits, pushing the boundaries of what F1 drivers are traditionally seen wearing, with fashion being one of his main passions outside of F1.

Russell on the other hand favours more traditional ensembles that represent a much simpler style.

However during the clothes swap video, the pair were asked to style each other, each seen sporting a look of one another.

Hamilton was given a classic combination of shirts and trousers with a crucial ‘4cm of ankle’ to mirror Russell, whereas his compatriot was given the effortlessly relaxed style of his team-mate.

READ MORE: Hamilton FURIOUS as Mercedes error causes major setback

Related