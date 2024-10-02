Mercedes announce driver SWAP ahead of US GP
Mercedes announce driver SWAP ahead of US GP
Mercedes have confirmed a unique driver 'swap' ahead of the US Grand Prix via a video on social media.
Lewis Hamilton will depart from Mercedes after earning six world titles with the team, and will join Ferrari in 2025.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo driver switch option discussed
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
Despite enjoying a period of dominance at the team, the past few years have been difficult for Hamilton as Mercedes' pace has dropped off in comparison to their rivals.
From the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix the champion went on a 945-day winless drought, which was finally rectified after an emotional win at Silverstone.
READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?
After speculation as to who Hamilton’s successor would be at Mercedes, the team finally announced that Italian youngster Kimi Antonelli would be partnering George Russell from next season.
However, Antonelli will have to prove his ability against the Brit, who has emerged as a tough opponent for even Hamilton.
Russell has out-qualified his compatriot 13-5 so far this season, and has also placed higher than Hamilton on 11 occasions.
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals long term health concerns
Whilst the pair may be fierce rivals on track, the team-mates frequently partake in light-hearted social media content for the Silver Arrows, with the pair appearing in a clothes swap video for Mercedes.
Hamilton is known for his daring paddock outfits, pushing the boundaries of what F1 drivers are traditionally seen wearing, with fashion being one of his main passions outside of F1.
Russell on the other hand favours more traditional ensembles that represent a much simpler style.
However during the clothes swap video, the pair were asked to style each other, each seen sporting a look of one another.
Hamilton was given a classic combination of shirts and trousers with a crucial ‘4cm of ankle’ to mirror Russell, whereas his compatriot was given the effortlessly relaxed style of his team-mate.
READ MORE: Hamilton FURIOUS as Mercedes error causes major setback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo set for comeback as official Audi talks confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes announce driver SWAP ahead of US GP
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo comeback on the cards with 'MASSIVE' offer
- 3 hours ago
F1 star in official talks with Audi over SHOCK switch
- Yesterday 20:59
FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED
- Yesterday 20:05
McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
- Yesterday 18:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec