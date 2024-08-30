Hamilton replacement CRASHES as F1 debut rocked by red flag

Kimi Antonelli has crashed during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix in his first ever Formula 1 session.

The Italian youngster lost control of his Mercedes at Parabolica, and smashed into the barrier at high speed.

Antonelli climbed out of his car unharmed, however will be disappointed that his first session in F1 has ended so soon.

The 18-year-old started the session by setting blistering times on the soft tyre as he tackled his home circuit, but a mistake at Turn 11 undid his session before it had properly started.

Kimi Antonelli competed in his first F1 session at the Italian GP

Will Kimi Antonelli replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Antonelli is tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, and race alongside George Russell next year.

The Mercedes star was promoted straight from Formula Regional to Formula 2 for this season, bypassing Formula 3 in a vote of confidence from the team.

Despite the error, team principal Toto Wolff supported Antonelli over team radio following the incident saying: "Kimi, all good. All good."

Kimi Antonelli will be disappointed that his first session has ended so soon

Antonelli replaced Russell for FP1, and the Brit will be hoping that the car will be repaired in time for FP2, otherwise he could face a day without any running at Monza.

Mercedes' chief communications officer Bradley Lord discussed the incident with Sky Sports, who described the crash as a 'learning curve' for Antonelli.

"We’re literally just getting the car back as we speak. It was a pretty hefty impact at high-speed corner," he said.

"Kimi’s still down at the medical centre just being checked out making sure everything’s ok. We’ll assess the car and hopefully have it turned around for FP2.

"It’s unfortunate it ended the way it did. But he was on the limit, pushing the limit from lap one, that’s always good to see and it’s all part of the learning curve."

Antonelli has been released from the medical centre, and has returned to the garage to watch the remainder of the session with Wolff, who was seen putting a supportive arm around the driver.

