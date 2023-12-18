Hamilton honoured for DRIP by style experts

Anna Malyon

Monday 18 December 2023 20:57

Despite the absence of a race victory in the 2023 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton found triumph on a different circuit, as his paddock styles not only turned heads but secured him a spot on Essence's best-dressed list for the year.

The seven-time world champion didn't just attend Grand Prix weekends in casual wear, instead, he made a statement with eye-catching and striking fashion outfits.

This has earned him a place on Essence's 'Best Dressed Men of 2023' list, alongside notable figures such as singers Usher and Pharrell Williams, rapper ASAP Rocky, and actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Essence’s description about Hamilton read: “Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been championing Black designers since he’s been growing in popularity.

“Hamilton went to The Met Gala in 2021 and made sure his entire table was filled with emerging Black designers like Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, and Jason Rembert of Aliétte.

“You’ll often see the driver in the front row at Fashion Week wearing bold and colourful outfits by brands like Off-White and Valentino. His Grand Prix entrances are our favourite part of the racing sport. Hamilton has created a space for fashion in F1 by expressing himself through his style.”

Lewis Hamilton is known for his eye-catching paddock outfits

Hamilton future

Despite not securing any significant achievements on track during the 2023 season, Hamilton has chosen to shift his focus towards the future.

Speaking at the FIA Prize Giving ceremony, Hamilton discussed how Mercedes would be pushing forward to compete with Red Bull next season, shedding light on his team principal's mentality.

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts on Mercedes 2024 season

“I think it’s definitely not been easy for anybody in the team when you’re working towards something, but it’s not quite going the way you want it,” said Hamilton.

“Toto is an amazing leader. He hasn’t lost an ounce of his competitiveness; he is massively competitive. You see it on TV when he’s sitting at his little desk in the garage, and trying to find a balance in life of, you know, work life and family life – I think he’s done a really great job there.

“But I think just continuing to push everyone, yesterday, again, we were talking to the team together.”

