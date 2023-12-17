Ferrari F1 boss reveals long term talks with Hamilton

Sam Cook

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that talks between the Maranello-based outfit and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton have been ongoing 'for twenty years.'

Hamilton's future with his Mercedes team was a little in the air earlier in 2023, with his contract rapidly coming to an end, and Mercedes' poor performances providing him with something to think about.

Rumours swirled about the possibility of seeing one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history driving with the most iconic and successful team.

However, the Brit put this to bed, signing a new contract with the team who he managed to win six of his seven world championships with, keeping him there until at least the end of 2025.

Despite this, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently stirred the pot by suggesting that talks had taken place between his team and Hamilton's father, with the idea of Hamilton partnering Max Verstappen sending F1 fans into a frenzy.

Both Lewis Hamilton and team-mate George Russell signed a new deal to stay as team-mates until the end of the 2025 season at least

Fred Vasseur was appointed Ferrari team principal at the end of 2022

Ferrari's current driver pairing of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are both out of contract in 2024

Hamilton's Ferrari talks

Now, Vasseur has revealed that talks did take place with Hamilton, but that it was nothing out of the ordinary for Ferrari.

"A possible arrival at Maranello? We have been talking for twenty years," the Frenchman said in quotes reported by Corriere Dello Sport.

"If every time we had a chat we had signed a contract it would have cost me a fortune," he joked.

