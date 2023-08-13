Hamilton reportedly REJECTS Ferrari after sensational poach attempt

Jenny Craig

Lewis Hamilton reportedly rejected a seat at Ferrari earlier this year, after an alleged approach from John Elkann, executive chairman at the team.

The Mercedes driver’s contract runs out at the end of 2023 but both himself and team principal, Toto Wolff insist that the contract has been all but signed. An announcement of his contract extension is expected to come after the summer break but both sides have unofficially confirmed that they will remain together.

According to Leo Turrini, Hamilton was first approached by John Elkann, executive chairman at Ferrari:

“Hamilton had been contacted personally by Elkann. I understand he politely replied ‘no thanks’. And you can understand it (unfortunately).”

However, rumours also suggest that Elkann wasn’t the only one to try to persuade Hamilton to switch to Ferrari. Fred Vasseur also allegedly attempted to sway his decision according to German journalist, Michael Schmidt:

“Vasseur is rumoured to have made Hamilton an offer, I won’t deny it,”

Ferrari haven’t been performing to the team’s winning standards so far in 2023. Both of their drivers are yet to stand on the top step and the team only holds fourth place in the constructors’ standings.

Wolff remains hopeful of Mercedes comeback

Although Mercedes have also failed to win in the first half of this season, Hamilton has remained determined throughout Red Bull’s domination that Mercedes can return back to their previous form.

Wolff insists that, "there’s light at the end of the tunnel” for Mercedes as they have already set their sights on a more successful 2024.

Clearly Hamilton still has faith in the team who he won six out of his seven titles with since it’s likely he will finish his career with them, depending on the length of his new and highly anticipated contract.

