Hamilton FIRES back at 'stirring' Horner over Red Bull switch claims

Lewis Hamilton has refuted the claims made by Red Bull boss Christian Horner about the driver's representatives initiating contact over a potential move to the world championship outfit earlier this season.

According to Hamilton, it was Horner who sought to arrange a meeting with him.

Horner suggested in an interview with the Daily Mail that a member of Hamilton's team had reached out to Red Bull before the seven-time world champion renewed his contract with Mercedes until 2025.

Hamilton: I haven't spoken to Horner for years

Ahead of this weekend's season-finale in Abu Dhabi, the British driver insisted that he 'didn't know' what Horner was talking about.

"I don't really know where that story has come from," he told Sky Sports F1. "I mean I know it's come from Christian.

"I don't really understand what he's been talking about because no one, as far as I'm aware, from my team has spoken to him. I haven't spoken to Christian really in years.

"However, he did reach out to me earlier on in the year about meeting up, but that's it. I just congratulated them on an amazing year and said, 'hopefully soon, I'll be able to fight against you guys in the near future.' That was it.

"So I'm not really sure, I think he's just stirring things."

