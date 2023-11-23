Hamilton Red Bull 'ENQUIRY' revealed amid Mercedes contract drama

close global

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that a representative of Lewis Hamilton approached Red Bull regarding a potential partnership with Max Verstappen earlier this year - before the Brit inked his mega-money deal to stay at Mercedes.

Horner's comments come after Hamilton admitted to holding discussions about a potential switch to Ferrari in October.

However, the seven-time world champion noted that these were nothing more than 'irrelevant conversations' he engaged in before pledging his long-term future to the Silver Arrows.

Representatives of Lewis Hamilton are alleged to have contacted Red Bull about a potential switch to partner Max Verstappen
Christian Horner has said discussions took place regarding a Hamilton move to Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton signed a deal to stay at Mercedes with George Russell until 2025 in August

Horner: Hamilton team reached out a few times

Now, it's alleged that there could have also been an astonishing move to Red Bull in the pipeline, which would have seen Hamilton team up with his on-track nemesis in three-time world champion Verstappen.

"We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining," Horner revealed to the Daily Mail.

"They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest.

"He met John Elkann (Ferrari chairman), too. I think there were serious talks.

Lewis Hamilton admitted to having had conversations with Ferrari about a move there in October

"It was around Monaco (in May). There were definitely conversations, perhaps with Vasseur, too. But certainly with Elkann.

"But I can't see Max and Lewis working out together. The dynamic wouldn't be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have."

After lengthy discussions and a fervent rumour mill, Hamilton signed a deal alongside George Russell which will see the pair stay as Mercedes' driver pairing until 2025.

