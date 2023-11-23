F1 star calls in sick ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 News
F1 star calls in sick ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is absent from the track this Thursday morning ahead of the Formula 1 season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The French driver has been reported as feeling unwell, prompting his team to excuse him from attending the track ahead of media availability.
Alpine officially announced Ocon's absence via X.
"Esteban has been feeling unwell this week and has been advised to rest by his doctors," wrote the French team.
"Although his condition has improved as of this morning, he will not be at the track today."
The team expressed their well wishes, concluding the tweet with, "Get well soon, Estie! 💙"
Despite Ocon's absence on Thursday, the team remains optimistic that he will recover in time for Friday's two free practice sessions.
The driver's health and presence at the track will undoubtedly be closely monitored as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix approaches.
