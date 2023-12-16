Verstappen admits he misses fiery battles with Hamilton

Anna Malyon

Max Verstappen is eyeing the possibility of surpassing Lewis Hamilton's current record for consistent top-ten finishes, expressing confidence in his ability to 'crack' the existing record of 48 consecutive point-scoring races, admitting that he misses battling the Brit.

During the 2023 Formula 1 season, the Red Bull driver broke numerous records. However, his ambitions don't end there, as he aims to break even more.

Verstappen has now set his sights on breaking the record for the most consistent top-ten finishes, currently held by Hamilton, who achieved 48 consecutive point-scoring races without interruption.

When asked about Hamilton’s record, during an interview with Blick, Verstappen responded saying: “Just a record, maybe I can crack it.”

The Dutch driver was also questioned about whether he misses engaging in on-track battles with Hamilton after the intense encounters of 2021.

“Sure, I appreciate the duels we used to have,” he added. “But now I especially appreciate the successes we can celebrate as a team.”

Verstappen future

Verstappen was also asked about his vision for the future of F1 over the next ten years and shared insights into his own future in the sport.

“The gasoline will probably be gone,” Verstappen added. “But our sport is becoming more and more green and sustainable. Only one thing is certain: Max Verstappen will no longer be there!”

Verstappen's contract is scheduled to conclude at the end of the 2028 season, giving him five more years to aim for breaking Hamilton's record. According to his own statements, it seems plausible that he won't be in the sport beyond 2028.

