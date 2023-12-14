Jean Todt says Schumacher 'is not the Michael we once knew'

Tyler Rowlinson

Thursday 14 December 2023 22:57

Michael Schumacher’s former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt has said that the seven-time world champion is not the person he once knew as he provided a heartbreaking glimpse into the German's life.

The end of this month marks a decade since Schumacher’s near fatal skiing accident and his family have provided very few updates on his condition ever since.

A new five-part documentary series titled 'Being Michael Schumacher' has been released in Germany, with current and former drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, paying tribute to the F1 legend.

Only a select few people outside of the family have been allowed to visit Schumacher since he was moved back to his family home in Lake Geneva.

Jean Todt was part of Ferrari when Michael Schumacher won five titles in a row with the team

Todt is one of very few people that has been allowed to meet Schumacher since his skiing accident

Todt: 'He's no longer the Michael I once knew'

Todt, his former Ferrari boss – whom he won his five consecutive titles with between 2000 and 2004, is one of those granted access and he explained how much the accident he changed the German’s life.

Speaking with L'Equipe, Todt said: “Michael (Schumacher) is here, so I don't miss him,

"But he is not the Michael of before.

A new five-part documentary about Schumacher's life has been released in Germany

"He is different and he is wonderful manner assisted by his wife and children, who protect him.

"His life has changed and I am privileged to be able to share moments with him from time to time.

"There is nothing more to say. Unfortunately, fate struck ten years ago, and he is no longer the Michael we know from Formula 1."

READ MORE: F1 world champion on why drivers don't reach Verstappen 'level'