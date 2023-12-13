Hamilton pays tribute to Schumacher in new documentary

Shay Rogers

Wednesday 13 December 2023 21:57

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to F1 legend Michael Schumacher in a new documentary called ‘Being Michael Schumacher’, set to air in Germany.

The end of this month marks a decade since Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident.

After his retirement from Formula 1 in 2012, Lewis Hamilton was chosen as the driver to replace him at Mercedes – creating a legacy which is matched only by the German’s Ferrari glory days.

The two sadly never shared a podium together, with Hamilton’s penultimate lap crash at the European Grand Prix in 2012 gifting Schumacher his last podium in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's tally of seven titles in 2020

Michael Schumacher smiles during his 300th F1 race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2012

Michael Schumacher served as inspiration for millions of fans during his Ferrari's period of domination

Hamilton: He won everything

“A full-out great racer,” Hamilton recalled about the Ferrari legend.

“He won the race when Ayrton died. [He was just] winning everything!”

Michael Schumacher enjoys a happy moment with his wife - Corinna

His wife, Corinna, has been insistent on sustaining privacy throughout his recovery, with only certain members of the paddock being able to visit Michael.

That includes his former boss Jean Todt, whom he shared a close bond with as the two created an ever-lasting legacy in the sport at Ferrari.

