Schumacher's RARE Ferrari F1 car set for multi-million dollar sale
Schumacher's RARE Ferrari F1 car set for multi-million dollar sale
The general public is set to get the chance to own a piece of Formula 1 history soon, with one of Michael Schumacher's rare Ferrari F1 cars set to go up for auction.
Schumacher is a true icon of the sport, with the German star having won a record seven drivers' world championships during his career.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as Red Bull star dealt contract change
READ MORE: Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback
Two of these titles came whilst driving for Benetton and the other five whilst at Ferrari - one of which came in 2002 when Schumacher collected his third consecutive drivers' title and fifth world championship overall, matching the record of Juan Manuel Fangio.
That season, Schumacher and Ferrari began the campaign with an evolution of their 2001 car known as the F2001b, which was used by Schumacher for two races before the F2002 was adopted. Compared to its 2001 counterpart, the F2001b had a vastly improved aerodynamic package that improved downforce considerably, whilst there were also several upgrades made to the drivetrain.
In the F2001b, Schumacher got his championship-winning campaign underway in style, winning the 2002 Australian Grand Prix and claiming third and a podium spot at the 2002 Malaysian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Hamilton delivers powerful statement after Schumacher announcement
Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F1 car up for auction
That Ferrari F2001b is now listed as being up for auction with RM Sotheby's and is set to be offered on the 17th of August 2024 in Monterey, California.
Any fanatics wanting to purchase the rare vehicle will have to have deep pockets, however, with the iconic Ferrari set to sell for millions of dollars.
READ MORE: Verstappen could force Mercedes star into SHOCK team switch
Sotheby's current guide price suggests that the F2001b will fetch in the region of $8-10 million (£6-8m).
Although only used by Schumacher in two races, that makes the F2001b incredibly rare, and according to RM Sotheby's, it is one of only 12 World Championship-winning Ferrari chassis that exists that have at least one Michael Schumacher win and at least two podiums.
READ MORE: Rumoured RB shakeup could DESTROY Ricciardo career comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Schumacher's RARE Ferrari F1 car set for multi-million dollar sale
- 1 hour ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Stavelot
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT preference revealed as F1 icon makes shock return
- 2 hours ago
F2/F3 Power Rankings - Rise of Antonelli and Dutch disqualifications
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari icon CONFIRMED for F1 comeback
- 3 hours ago
F1 star suggests costly factor behind DECLINE for major rivals' dominance
- Today 13:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep