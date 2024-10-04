Hamilton declared EIGHT-TIME champion in extraordinary FIA claim

Lewis Hamilton has been declared an eight-time world champion in an astonishing FIA-related claim from a former Formula 1 team boss.

Guenther Steiner - former team principal at Haas - has reignited the controversy surrounding the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, suggesting that Lewis Hamilton would have been crowned an eight-time champion if not for the decisions made by FIA race director Michael Masi at the race.

In his latest book Unfiltered, the Haas F1 team principal fiercely criticised the FIA's handling of the dramatic finale, calling the final-lap incident a "s*** show of biblical proportions."

The race saw Hamilton denied a record-breaking eighth title after Masi's contentious call to only allow some lapped cars to un-lap themselves during a late safety car period, handing Max Verstappen the advantage on fresher tyres for the final lap.

The incident remains one of the most hotly debated moments in F1 history.

Lewis Hamilton was denied an eighth world title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen won his first F1 world championship in controversial fashion

Guenther Steiner slams FIA

Steiner, known for his forthright opinions, did not mince his words in recounting the drama.

“Wherever your loyalties lie with that one (and yes, I agree, it was amazing entertainment), from a regulations point of view it was a s*** show of biblical proportions," the ex-Haas boss wrote.

“And regardless of what decision [ex FIA race director] Charlie Whiting might have made in Michael Masi’s position, there would have been far less controversy and embarrassment.

"Oh, f**k it. We all know what Charlie would have done. Had he been at the helm, Lewis would now be an eight-time world champion.”

The fallout from that controversial decision continues to haunt Hamilton, who has not won another title since.

The British driver, now 39, has struggled to recapture his championship-winning form and endured a lengthy winless streak that finally ended at the British Grand Prix this season.

Speaking after his Silverstone victory, Hamilton admitted the 2021 heartbreak still lingers.

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner

"Honestly, when I came back in 2022, I thought that I was over it... It’s taken a long time to heal that feeling."

With Hamilton set to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc next season, hopes remain high that the Briton will once again fight for the elusive record-breaking title.

His move signals the end of a 12-year partnership with Mercedes, where he cemented his status as one of Formula 1’s greatest drivers.

Whether Ferrari can provide him with a car capable of returning to the top remains to be seen, but the hunger for that eighth championship is as strong as ever.

The shadow of Abu Dhabi 2021 still looms large over the sport, and Steiner’s remarks have only served to stir up the debate once again, leaving fans and pundits questioning what might have been if the FIA had followed protocol that fateful day.

