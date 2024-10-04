Hamilton declared EIGHT-TIME champion in extraordinary FIA claim
Hamilton declared EIGHT-TIME champion in extraordinary FIA claim
Lewis Hamilton has been declared an eight-time world champion in an astonishing FIA-related claim from a former Formula 1 team boss.
Guenther Steiner - former team principal at Haas - has reignited the controversy surrounding the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, suggesting that Lewis Hamilton would have been crowned an eight-time champion if not for the decisions made by FIA race director Michael Masi at the race.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty
READ MORE: Hamilton EXCITED to start a family as F1 star issues major update
In his latest book Unfiltered, the Haas F1 team principal fiercely criticised the FIA's handling of the dramatic finale, calling the final-lap incident a "s*** show of biblical proportions."
The race saw Hamilton denied a record-breaking eighth title after Masi's contentious call to only allow some lapped cars to un-lap themselves during a late safety car period, handing Max Verstappen the advantage on fresher tyres for the final lap.
The incident remains one of the most hotly debated moments in F1 history.
Guenther Steiner slams FIA
Steiner, known for his forthright opinions, did not mince his words in recounting the drama.
“Wherever your loyalties lie with that one (and yes, I agree, it was amazing entertainment), from a regulations point of view it was a s*** show of biblical proportions," the ex-Haas boss wrote.
“And regardless of what decision [ex FIA race director] Charlie Whiting might have made in Michael Masi’s position, there would have been far less controversy and embarrassment.
"Oh, f**k it. We all know what Charlie would have done. Had he been at the helm, Lewis would now be an eight-time world champion.”
The fallout from that controversial decision continues to haunt Hamilton, who has not won another title since.
The British driver, now 39, has struggled to recapture his championship-winning form and endured a lengthy winless streak that finally ended at the British Grand Prix this season.
Speaking after his Silverstone victory, Hamilton admitted the 2021 heartbreak still lingers.
"Honestly, when I came back in 2022, I thought that I was over it... It’s taken a long time to heal that feeling."
With Hamilton set to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc next season, hopes remain high that the Briton will once again fight for the elusive record-breaking title.
His move signals the end of a 12-year partnership with Mercedes, where he cemented his status as one of Formula 1’s greatest drivers.
Whether Ferrari can provide him with a car capable of returning to the top remains to be seen, but the hunger for that eighth championship is as strong as ever.
The shadow of Abu Dhabi 2021 still looms large over the sport, and Steiner’s remarks have only served to stir up the debate once again, leaving fans and pundits questioning what might have been if the FIA had followed protocol that fateful day.
READ MORE: McLaren chief RESIGNS in shock move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton declared EIGHT-TIME champion in extraordinary FIA claim
- 46 minutes ago
Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull driver penalty CONFIRMED for United States Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Official document reveals COLOSSAL £84 million blow for F1 team
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton ECSTATIC as Verstappen set for FIA penalty
- Today 16:36
Hamilton sends fans WILD with huge announcement
- Today 13:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec