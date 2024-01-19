Former F1 driver insists Hamilton suffered ‘travesty of justice’ in Abu Dhabi 2021

Cal Gaunt

Friday 19 January 2024 09:12

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to evoke strong opinions and remains a subject of controversy two years later - and former F1 driver Perry McCarthy believes it was a "travesty of justice" against Lewis Hamilton.

The race had significant implications for both Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with Verstappen winning his first world title while the Brit missed out on a record eighth.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Essentially Sports, McCarthy shared his perspective on the incident, underlining the lasting impact of the race's result.

Perry McCarthy feels Lewis Hamilton was incorrectly ruled out of an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi in 2021

Lewis Hamilton was gracious in defeat against Max Verstappen though he has been unable to challenge him since

McCarthy: Nothing against Max

“I am certainly not alone with my opinion on the outcome of the 2021 world championship," he said.

"It was a travesty of justice. I’m sorry if there are Red Bull fans out there and Max Verstappen fans out there.

"This is nothing against Max, it’s nothing against Red Bull, a brilliant racing team and absolutely brilliant racing driver. But that race result was incorrect.

"There’d been a huge mess up by the race director Michael Masi, absolutely massive.

“But I do feel that because of the certain decisions that were made in the closing stages of that race by the race director, that was taken away from Lewis Hamilton and that would’ve been his 8th world championship.”

READ MORE: Wolff makes Hamilton F1 vow as Red Bull gauntlet laid down for 2024