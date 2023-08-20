Verstappen issues SURPRISING statement on Abu Dhabi 2021

Sam Cook

Sunday 20 August 2023 09:57

Max Verstappen has said that he no longer thinks about the events that led to him winning his first world championship in 2021.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is notorious for being one of the most controversial races in F1 history, with Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race to snatch an eighth world championship out of the Englishman's hands.

But it was the events before that moment that will provide talking points for years to come. Following Nicholas Latifi's crash which brought out the safety car, former race director Michael Masi allowed all of the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves, leaving Verstappen directly behind Hamilton and on much fresher tires.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

This was an unusual move from Masi which led to him losing his job, and it sparked fury amongst the Mercedes garages and jubilation for Red Bull as Verstappen overtook Hamilton to claim his first world championship.

However, Verstappen has said that he doesn't look back on this momentous occasion.

"No, I'm not going to watch that again. I know I won. Usually it's friends who like to see that again," he said, speaking to De Telegraaf.

"I'm not much into it right now. Maybe later, when I've stopped. In the months after that race in Abu Dhabi I looked back a bit, but at a certain point I only look forward."

"Only concerned with the next race"

Since that race in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen has cruised to the 2022 world championship, and is looking almost certain to win his third consecutive title in 2023 having won eight races in a row.

Verstappen has looked unstoppable in 2023, winning 10 of the 12 races so far

For Verstappen, it's all about looking forward.

"This season it may all look easy to the viewer, but then I'm completely in that focus and I'm only concerned with the next race.

"And outside of Formula 1, sim racing also takes a lot of time. Then I'm back there analyzing and finding the right adjustment."

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?