Red Bull confirm Perez RELEASE ahead of Mexico GP

Red Bull have made an announcement ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix this month involving driver Sergio Perez.

The experienced racer has come under the microscope at the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions this season, having suffered a startling drop-off in form during recent months.

The team hoped the offer of a new contract in June would be enough to kickstart his campaign, but the 34-year-old has regressed even further since agreeing a deal.

Sergio Perez hasn't featured on the podium since April's China GP

Both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have suffered a dramatic drop in form

Is Perez's future at Red Bull?

Despite making a positive start to 2024 - finishing on the podium in four of the opening five races - Perez has undergone an unforeseen slump in both performance and confidence.

Over the past 12 grands prix, he has collected just 43 points, and currently sits eighth in the drivers' standings.

That, coupled with team-mate Max Verstappen's ongoing woes, have allowed McLaren to surge past their rivals, and with just six races remaining, look set to end Red Bull's dominance over the sport.

Earlier this year, questions were raised regarding the immediate future of Perez, with Daniel Ricciardo emerging as a shock candidate to replace him.

The Mexican has been consistently backed by team boss Christian Horner

However, team boss Christian Horner has backed his driver to turn things around and finish the campaign strongly, meaning his seat is safe for now.

Perez will no doubt be hoping to show what he can do in front of his adoring fans at his home grand prix on October 27.

Ahead of the event, Red Bull have given them something extra to get excited about in the form of an exclusive Perez cap release featuring the six-time race winner's driver number.

A product summary featured on the team's official site read: “Vamos, Checo! Show your support for Sergio Perez at the Mexican GP, his home race, this season with this iconic 9TWENTY cap by New Era, featuring Checo's number embroidered on the visor and "Mexico" embroidery on the back in Mexican flag colours.

"It's a must-have for your Checo cap collection!”

The Mexican star himself seemed positive despite rumours he could be dropped by Red Bull after competing in a final home grand prix, stating via X: "There's nothing like racing at home, I want us to paint the big party green! and feel your support at the 2024 Mexican GP."

No hay nada como correr en casa, ¡Quiero que pintemos de verde la gran fiesta! y sentir su apoyo en el GP de Mexico 2024.

Ya pueden pedir su gorra edición especial en: https://t.co/nVbj1C9Cun pic.twitter.com/teJO8vdsp3 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 1, 2024

