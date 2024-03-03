Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Max Verstappen dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix, turning his pole position into a commanding victory.

Leading the race from start to finish, the Red Bull driver crossed the line with a 22-second lead over team-mate Sergio Perez, who made a strong comeback from a subdued qualifying performance. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz secured the final spot on the podium after a fierce battle with Charles Leclerc, who grappled with numerous issues including braking and tyre degradation.

George Russell, leading Mercedes, fought through battery issues and a broken seat to claim fourth place. Team-mate Lewis Hamilton, also contending with battery troubles, settled for seventh place behind McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished in sixth. McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured eighth place.

Aston Martin also celebrated a double points finish, with Fernando Alonso finishing ninth and Lance Stroll in tenth, despite Stroll's setback in a Turn 1 spin. Zhou Guanyu narrowly missed out on points in 11th place, following an alternate tyre strategy. Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Yuki Tsunoda were next, with Tsunoda enraged by team instructions in the race's closing stages.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 results

The final classification from Sakhir is as follows:

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen - 1:32.608s

