Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Max Verstappen dominated the Bahrain Grand Prix, turning his pole position into a commanding victory.

Leading the race from start to finish, the Red Bull driver crossed the line with a 22-second lead over team-mate Sergio Perez, who made a strong comeback from a subdued qualifying performance. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz secured the final spot on the podium after a fierce battle with Charles Leclerc, who grappled with numerous issues including braking and tyre degradation.

George Russell, leading Mercedes, fought through battery issues and a broken seat to claim fourth place. Team-mate Lewis Hamilton, also contending with battery troubles, settled for seventh place behind McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished in sixth. McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured eighth place.

Aston Martin also celebrated a double points finish, with Fernando Alonso finishing ninth and Lance Stroll in tenth, despite Stroll's setback in a Turn 1 spin. Zhou Guanyu narrowly missed out on points in 11th place, following an alternate tyre strategy. Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo, and Yuki Tsunoda were next, with Tsunoda enraged by team instructions in the race's closing stages.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 results

The final classification from Sakhir is as follows:

Position Driver Team Time
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.671
2 Sergio Perez Red Bull +22.457
3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +25.110
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +39.669
5 George Russell Mercedes +46.788
6 Lando Norris McLaren +48.458
7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +50.324
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +56.082
9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +74.887
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +93.216
11 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1 LAP
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 LAP
13 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull +1 LAP
14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1 LAP
15 Alex Albon Williams +1 LAP
16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 LAP
17 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 LAP
18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP
19 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1 LAP
20 Logan Sargeant Williams +1 LAP

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen - 1:32.608s

