Stroll SLAMMED by F1 fans after getting Hulk smashed

Lance Stroll has been grilled by fans on social media after getting into a tangle with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg on lap one of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Canadian driver was sent into a half-spin when he was collected by Hulkenberg at turn one, just seconds into the race.

The ‘Hulk’ sustained damage that forced him to stop at the end of the lap for a new front wing, while Stroll was left at the back of the pack, with a lot of work to do.

It's the latest incident in a string of events across Stroll's career which fans love to bring up - including a smash at last year's Singapore Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll returns for his fourth season with Aston Martin in 2024

Lance Stroll's father - Lawrence, owns Aston Martin

Stroll in the bad books

Now in his eighth Formula 1 season, Stroll is attracting the attention of fans who believe that there are better options for Aston Martin to partner Fernando Alonso with.

He endured a tough 2023 season, and it appears that this year has started on a similarly difficult note just a matter of seconds in.

Over on the social media platform X, multiple fans can be see making jokes about Stroll’s early collision in Bahrain.

lance stroll is one of the worst f1 drivers I've ever seen and I'm not even being dramatic #BahrainGP — taja | 🍉 (@hyuni_fairy) March 2, 2024

