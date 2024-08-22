Red Bull 'substitution' revealed as Perez pressure intensifies

Red Bull could call on a 'tactical substitution' to boost their chances of securing a third consecutive Formula 1 world title in 2024.

The reigning champions currently sit top of the standings with ten races remaining, but their stranglehold over the sport appears under severe threat for the first time in several years.

Max Verstappen continues to lead the way in the drivers' championship, and while he holds a somewhat comfortable 78-point advantage over Lando Norris, has shown signs that he is also feeling the pressure.

Without a win in his last four outings, the Dutchman will hope a return to his home circuit this weekend can reignite his domination as he aims to secure a fourth straight title.

Sergio Perez is facing an uncertain future at Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo has been touted as a potential option to take over from the Mexican

Could Perez be replaced in F1 this season?

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has suffered a significant drop in form, collecting just 28 points from his last eight races in a disappointing comparison.

The Mexican's future at the team now appears uncertain despite recently signing a contract extension, with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo tipped to take his place.

Pundit David Croft, however, believes there may be a better option for Red Bull should they decide to remove Perez from his seat prematurely.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, he made a case for reserve driver Liam Lawson being ready to take the veteran's place.

“I think Sergio has has hit a a run of form that is very difficult to win a championship when you've got a driver in that run of form there are times he gets knocked out in Q1 where he shouldn't be getting knocked out in Q1," Croft said.

“Trying to get a decent points finish is very tricky from the race and whilst his team-mate is now not winning and consistently in the way that he was at the start of the year, Red Bull needs Sergio to step up now.

Liam Lawson has been suggested as a temporary replacement for Perez

“If he doesn't step up maybe there is an alternative in three or four races time where they can bring another driver in.

"But to me they had a good chance with the summer break to have a bit of a reset and just to say to Sergio: 'Look, sit this out for the rest of the year we're going to bring in Liam Lawson and see what he can do'.

“They've got a squad of drivers haven't they? It's almost like they can make a tactical substitution should they need to on that one.”