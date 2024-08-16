FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

The FIA have announced mid-season changes to their sporting regulations, placing a ban on a certain design aspect.

Formula 1 2024 has been a thrilling season both on and off the track, with Red Bull's turmoil culminating in a genuine championship battle.

The first half of the season has seen seven different winners across 14 grands prix, while McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both claimed their maiden victories in the sport.

It is the phenomenal performances of both of those young drivers that has sparked a constructors' championship battle, with the Woking-based outfit now just 42 points behind Red Bull.

Red Bull's RB20 has been somewhat disappointing compared to its predecessor

2026 will see a plethora of regulation changes

FIA ban braking systems

Red Bull's RB20 has been somewhat of a disappointment, particularly after the record-breaking exploits of its predecessor, which won 21 out of a possible 22 grands prix in 2023.

McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari have all managed to close the gap to the Milton Keynes-based team with clever car concepts, and important upgrades at key times in the season.

The FIA have been carefully monitoring developments on cars, including front wing flexibility that was monitored using cameras at the last race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Now, among a plethora of changes to the sporting regulations, the FIA have decided to ban asymmetric braking mechanisms that will come into play at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix after the summer break.

The official regulations now read: "The braking system must be designed so that, within each circuit, the forces applied to the brake pads are of the same magnitude and act as opposing pairs on a given brake disc.

"Any system or mechanism that can systematically or intentionally produce asymmetric braking torques for a given axle is prohibited."

While it is unclear whether any team have been using this type of braking system, it is thought to be a very useful tool in combatting the conflict between low-speed understeer and high-speed oversteer, problems that ground-effect cars have often struggled with.

