close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

The Dutch Grand Prix is involved in 'legal proceedings', according to recent reports ahead of Formula 1's return to Zandvoort.

F1 is currently in its summer break, with the majority of August having had no racing action. The next F1 race weekend comes at Zandvoort, commencing August 23.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers harsh rival dig as Red Bull figure set for QUESTIONABLE return

READ MORE: Red Bull star SLAMS 'removal' order claim amid Verstappen fears

While Red Bull's constructors' championship hopes remain in the balance, Dutchman Max Verstappen is cruising to a fourth drivers' title, and will hope to win in front of his home fans next weekend.

However, various reports have suggested that the Dutch GP is involved in legal proceedings ahead of the 2024 edition of the event.

Max Verstappen has won the Dutch GP three times
The Zandvoort circuit has been at risk of the axe

READ MORE: Ricciardo gives FRANK Tsunoda verdict following Red Bull rejection

What is the Dutch Grand Prix dispute over?

In general, the Dutch GP has been under pressure over the last 12 months, with speculation that it may be one of the tracks at risk of being banished from the F1 calendar, despite its success in recent years due to Verstappen's ever-increasing popularity.

Now, according to De Telegraaf, the Dutch GP are involved in what they have described as a 'business dispute' with the Platinium Group over disappointing ticket sales for the upcoming event.

According to the publication, the Platinium Group were given 35,000 tickets to sell to foreign customers, but are yet to deliver 'almost four million euros' for the tickets.

As reported by De Telegraaf: "Dutch Grand Prix does not expect empty seats, the spokesperson reports. "The stands will simply be full."

"According to the organization, it is not about 35,000 unsold tickets, but fewer. Dutch Grand Prix does not want to say how many. Platinium lawyer Marnix Leijten refrains from commenting."

The brand have reportedly accused the Dutch GP of breaking their agreement by allowing other sites, including Verstappen Travel, to sell tickets abroad.

This is not the first time this season a track has experienced issues with ticket sales, with Silverstone having gone as far as blaming Verstappen's dominance for their initial drop in sales.

GPFans has approached the Dutch GP for comment.

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Ferrari SNUB in huge Mercedes boost

Related

FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

  • August 16, 2024 17:58
  • 6
Iconic F1 tracks 'VULNERABLE' as three countries queue to host races
Latest F1 News

Iconic F1 tracks 'VULNERABLE' as three countries queue to host races

  • August 13, 2024 13:43

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 team boss targets KEY issues during Steiner’s reign

  • 13 minutes ago
Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion set to assist McLaren star nail SURPRISE switch

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

McLaren F1 stars IGNORED with future driver surprise

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Off the Track

Ralf Schumacher’s ex-wife reacts to coming out in EXPLOSIVE interview

  • Today 09:58
F1 Superstars

Newey-designed £1.8 MILLION Hamilton car for sale in mega auction

  • Today 08:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x