Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

The Dutch Grand Prix is involved in 'legal proceedings', according to recent reports ahead of Formula 1's return to Zandvoort.

F1 is currently in its summer break, with the majority of August having had no racing action. The next F1 race weekend comes at Zandvoort, commencing August 23.

While Red Bull's constructors' championship hopes remain in the balance, Dutchman Max Verstappen is cruising to a fourth drivers' title, and will hope to win in front of his home fans next weekend.

However, various reports have suggested that the Dutch GP is involved in legal proceedings ahead of the 2024 edition of the event.

Max Verstappen has won the Dutch GP three times

The Zandvoort circuit has been at risk of the axe

What is the Dutch Grand Prix dispute over?

In general, the Dutch GP has been under pressure over the last 12 months, with speculation that it may be one of the tracks at risk of being banished from the F1 calendar, despite its success in recent years due to Verstappen's ever-increasing popularity.

Now, according to De Telegraaf, the Dutch GP are involved in what they have described as a 'business dispute' with the Platinium Group over disappointing ticket sales for the upcoming event.

According to the publication, the Platinium Group were given 35,000 tickets to sell to foreign customers, but are yet to deliver 'almost four million euros' for the tickets.

As reported by De Telegraaf: "Dutch Grand Prix does not expect empty seats, the spokesperson reports. "The stands will simply be full."

"According to the organization, it is not about 35,000 unsold tickets, but fewer. Dutch Grand Prix does not want to say how many. Platinium lawyer Marnix Leijten refrains from commenting."

The brand have reportedly accused the Dutch GP of breaking their agreement by allowing other sites, including Verstappen Travel, to sell tickets abroad.

This is not the first time this season a track has experienced issues with ticket sales, with Silverstone having gone as far as blaming Verstappen's dominance for their initial drop in sales.

GPFans has approached the Dutch GP for comment.

