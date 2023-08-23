F1 organiser reveals future of Dutch Grand Prix in DOUBT

Michael Clarke

Jan Lammers, a previous Formula 1 driver and current sporting director for the Dutch Grand Prix, has admitted that the long-term future of the race is in doubt as the contract to keep its place in the F1 calendar comes to an end in 2024.

Max Verstappen’s home race could face the axe next season with fierce competition from other nations to get tracks on the F1 calendar.

“Formula 1 Management knows what they want and we know what we want,” Lammers told Viaplay going into the event this weekend.

“If you see countries like Saudi Arabia committing to their grand prix for 900 million for ten years, we can’t take on that kind of competition,” he admitted.

Jan Lammers would like to see the Dutch GP extend its contract beyond 2024

The recently revived Dutch GP has been a highlight of the racing calendar with an army of Verstappen fans filling Zandvoort with everything that is orange every year to support the two-time world champion.

Zandvoort delivering fresh air

A track in the Netherlands was added to the calendar in 2021 after not featuring in F1 since 1986.

In recent weeks the atmosphere at Zandvoort has been praised by F1 bosses who think that it is an example of how live races should be supported.

And F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes the Dutch GP is delivering some much needed 'fresh air', helping to set a benchmark for what is expected at a race weekend.

“I want to congratulate the Dutch promoter because, without disrespect to anyone, they brought a great fresh air to the European community,” Domenicali said (via Autosport).

“Despite the small track, and despite the old facilities, they brought a new way of having an incredible event: in terms of passionate people, in terms of sense of community, in terms of entertainment, in terms of music and in terms of energy.”

“The energy is pretty clear,” he added. “They were the ones to be the first and say: look at the music, look at the way that all the people were dancing. It was something really spectacular. And it has been an example that has been used in other places immediately.”

