F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort

F1 returns from summer break this weekend, with the Dutch Grand Prix marking the first of the season's final 10 rounds.

Last year's race witnessed heavy rain downpours and a late red flag with just a handful of laps to go. Despite this, Max Verstappen maintained his lead after the restart, securing a home win and matching Sebastian Vettel's record of nine straight victories.

As F1 returns to Zandvoort this weekend, the Dutchman will be hoping to reclaim his on-track dominance and secure his eighth win of the season after facing a brief dry spell and going four races in a row without a victory.

Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, August 23: FP1 and FP2

The first day of action is likely to be impacted by heavy rain and strong gusts of up to 51mph from the south west.

Showers are expected to be most intense during FP1 with a 70 per cent chance, dropping to 14 per cent during FP2 later in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach a pleasant 21 degrees Celsius, with high humidity levels of around 80 per cent throughout the day.

Saturday, August 24: FP3 and Qualifying

The weather doesn't look like it will get any better on Saturday, with a 70 per cent chance of rain currently expected for both the final practice run and qualifying session.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, reaching a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels will remain high at 80 per cent.

Sunday, August 25: Race

While there's a slight chance of a brief shower in the hours leading up to the race, the event itself is currently expected to be dry with a sunny sky and a 0 per cent chance of rain around the 3pm start time.

The day's peak temperature will be 19 degrees, falling to 13 degrees at night. Humidity is predicted to be around 62 per cent with a moderate breeze coming from the west south west.

However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

