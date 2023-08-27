F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 results and times – Verstappen wins CHAOTIC race
Max Verstappen won a dramatic Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon to equal Sebastian Vettel's all-time record of nine Formula 1 victories in a row.
After a dry start, the rain started falling heavily on the very first lap – scrambling the running order beyond recognition as teams staggered their pit stops over the course of a couple of laps.
Sergio Perez was the real winner from that dozen laps of wet weather running, leaping from seventh to the lead of the race before being caught and passed by Verstappen.
The rain returned with a vengeance with just over 10 laps to go, causing cars up and down the field to dive into the pits – first for intermediates, and then for full wet tyres a couple of laps later.
Conditions quickly became fully undrivable at the first corner, with several cars aquaplaning straight off the track including Zhou Guanyu, who piled head-first into the wall to bring out a virtual safety car which transitioned into a red flag.
A lengthy delay ended with the drivers coming out behind the safety car for a rolling restart and a short, sharp shootout which was George Russell drop to the back of the pack after contact with Lando Norris.
Dutch Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from Zandvoort is as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +3.744s
3. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +7.058s
4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +10.068s [includes 5-second penalty]
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +12.541s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +13.209s
7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +13.232s
8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +15.155s
9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +16.580s
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +18.346s
11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +20.087s
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +20.840s
13. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +26.147s
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +26.410s
15. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +27.388s
16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +29.893s [includes 5-second penalty]
17. George Russell [Mercedes] - +55.754s
18. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - DNF
19. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - DNF
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF
Fastest Lap
Fernando Alonso
