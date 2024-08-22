EXCLUSIVE: Newey steered towards Hamilton alliance at Ferrari

Adrian Newey has been urged to complete a deal with Ferrari and end a legendary career alongside Lewis Hamilton in an ultimate Formula 1 dream team.

Newey is all set to leave Red Bull at the start of 2025 having been with the Christian Horner led team since 2006 as a highly influential designer that has been integral to winning 13 drivers' and constructors' championships.

However, the 65-year-old's future beyond that remains uncertain. While Newey has stated he is looking forward to time away from F1, he has been heavily linked with securing a quick return to the paddock, with Ferrari and Aston Martin leading the hunt for his signature.

Aston Martin have emerged as favourites in recent times to swipe Newey from their F1 rivals but the allure of working for Ferrari means they can never be ruled out of landing the iconic F1 figure who has previously turned down a move to the Maranello-based outfit multiple times.

Ferrari though stunned the entire F1 world ahead of the 2024 season by securing the signing of seven-time world champion Hamilton from Mercedes in a major coup for 2025, and will now look to complete an ultimate dream team by pairing him with Newey to produce what could be an unstoppable combination.

Is Adrian Newey moving to Ferrari?

Now, former McLaren driver Mark Blundell has suggested in an interview with GPFans that the right move for Newey is to finally give into temptation and join Hamilton to cap off an incredible career.

"Well, I think whatever way you look at it, for a racing driver and a designer, or the likes of an Adrian Newey, I still pretty much think that the schoolboy dream would be to drive for Ferrari," Blundell said speaking on behalf of Free Bets.

"So I think at this stage of the careers on both those guys... Hamilton's already put his name in the ring. I think Newey would be, you know, he's only human at the end of the day.

"So I'm sure, with the package, what's available and the emotion that could be fuelled, it would probably be the right way to head and go out on a high."

When did Ferrari last win an F1 title?

Blundell, who was speaking earlier in the season, also suggested that while Newey's future was one of the biggest in the sport right now, it was no certainty that results were guaranteed to end a Ferrari wait for a world title, having not won the constructors' championship since 2008 or the drivers' title since 2007.

He added: "That's the question that everybody's trying to get their head around in terms of, is the answer that it's Adrian Newey that's going to be at Ferrari and that's going to be the design guru's, last hurrah, with a multi-world champion at the wheel and a red car that wins a world championship.

"So I think that's... I was going to say the million-dollar question, but a million dollars doesn't cut it, does it? I mean, it's like the 100 million-dollar question. You know, is he going or isn't he? Not?

"The rumours are that he's there and he's done. But to my knowledge, I don't think he's actually been 100 per cent confirmed. I might be wrong, then maybe it's out in the public domain.

"But I think that's the most important part for me. If that combination is for real, it happens. It will be so interesting for the world at large to see whether the results come."

