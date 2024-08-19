Newey makes MAJOR Red Bull development announcement

Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey has announced a major Red Bull development despite the fact he will be leaving the team in the future.

Newey confirmed earlier this year that he would be departing the F1 outfit in the first quarter of 2025, but in the meantime, continues to work on the RB17 - a hypercar designed by Newey himself.

The RB17 was officially unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed back in July, with Red Bull marking their 20th anniversary as a team at the historic event.

Newey has revealed that despite stepping away from the team, he will continue to be involved with the RB17 project beyond his departure - something he negotiated when agreeing to his exit terms.

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull in early 2025

The RB17 hypercar designed by Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey announces Red Bull development

That is not the only new information to surface regarding the RB17, either, with it transpiring via Newey himself that the model unveiled at Goodwood is one year old.

This means that it is only the second evolution of the car and that when it comes to manufacturing the vehicle for good, it should have greatly improved.

“The model that was unveiled yesterday [at Goodwood] is actually a year old," Newey explained on the Talking Bull podcast.

"It’s what I would call the second evolution of the car, bearing in mind that we were three years in concept phase.

"So the car that we will actually be manufacturing, the third evolution, has moved on quite a lot from what was unveiled."

Newey was naturally asked if the third evolution was better than the second, to which he laughed, saying: “In my opinion, yes it is. It’s more developed."

