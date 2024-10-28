Pirelli investigate 'STRANGE' ISSUE at Mexican Grand Prix

Pirelli have revealed that they will investigate a strange cyber issue that occurred at the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mexican GP provided thrilling action across the weekend, especially on Saturday in qualifying where Red Bull star Sergio Perez made a Q1 exit alongside McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Yuki Tsunoda caused a red flag later in the session after suffering a dramatic crash, as he looked set to make a Q3 appearance for VCARB.

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz claimed pole position, as the team continued their strong performance from Austin.

Pirelli hit with cyber issue at Mexican GP

However, it was not just the on track action which caught people’s attention in Mexico, but also the broadcast graphics during the session.

A server crash for F1’s tyre supplier Pirelli meant they were unable to use their usual data for timing screens and broadcast graphics during qualifying.

F1’s broadcast graphics did not show the correct tyres that the teams and drivers were on, with the graphics showing both McLaren drivers to be on the mediums when they were actually on the soft tyres.

Head of Pirelli motorsport Mario Isola has since shed some light into the qualifying issue, and revealed that they will investigate why it occurred in the first place.

“There was a crash of the system. Basically, the system was not working,” Isola said to Autosport.

“We didn't receive the data from the tablet [used to log the tyres each driver is on when leaving the garage], so we didn't have the data on our server and it was impossible to communicate that to F1.

“We are investigating the reason why we had this issue because it never happened in many years. It’s strange.

“Our system obviously works with Wi-Fi and other systems that are provided by other companies.

“We need to understand where the issue came from to avoid that it happens [in the Mexican GP on Sunday] and other occasions.

“To be honest, it was strange because it never happened before. We will investigate.”

