F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix and qualifying takes place today (Sunday, November 3, 2024) at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace with Sao Paulo set to see the fierce battles in both Formula 1 world championships continue.
However, ahead of the main event, there is still qualifying to complete, with the order for Sunday's grid yet to be determined.
Ahead of qualifying on Saturday, Sao Paulo was hit with a huge amount of rainfall, leading to multiple delays of the session before the FIA officially postponed proceedings at 5pm local time, with daylight running out.
Now, all of the drivers are set to qualify on Sunday - just hours ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix - and to make matters even more interesting, further rainfall is forecast at the track throughout the day.
Below are all the details you need to know about how to watch the Brazilian GP and when, wherever you are in the world, accounting for the clock changes in the United States overnight.
Brazilian Grand Prix Race - Sunday, November 3, 2024
The race in Sao Paulo kicks off today at 12.30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below, adjusting for clock changes in the United States overnight.
Local time: 12.30pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 4.30pm Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 3.30pm Sunday
United States (EST): 10.30am Sunday
United States (CST): 9.30am Sunday
United States (PST): 7.30am Sunday
Australia (AEST): 1.30am Monday
Australia (AWST): 11.30pm Sunday
Australia (ACST): 1am Monday
Mexico (CST): 9.30am Sunday
Japan (JST): 00:30am Monday
South Africa (SAST): 5.30pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST): 5.30pm Sunday
China (CST): 11.30pm Sunday
India (IST): 9pm Sunday
Brazil (BRT): 12.30pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 11.30pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 6.30pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 7.30pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 6.30pm Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
How does 2024 clock change affect F1 start time?
Whilst time zones in the United Kingdom and Europe saw a time change overnight last weekend, US daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday of November (Sunday, November 3) – this weekend.
This means that the clocks will go back an hour overnight in the early hours of Sunday for those in the United States.
F1 fans in the USA should therefore feel more rested for Sunday's main event having gained an extra hour of sleep, although it could be an early start for some keen to catch the delayed qualifying action.
With qualifying set for 7:30am local time in Sao Paulo, in the United States, the action will start at 5:30am (EST), 4:30am (CST) and 2:30am (PST)
Meanwhile, Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix will start at 2pm local time and therefore at 10:30am (EST), 9:30am (CST) and 7:30am (PST)
Of course, if further wet weather affects qualifying, there is every chance that previous results from the weekend, which you can see below, could come into effect for the starting grid. This, however, remains to be seen, with multiple options available.
Change your timezone:
