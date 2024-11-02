FIA issue official statement as Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CALLED OFF

The FIA has confirmed that qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix has been postponed.

After McLaren's Lando Norris took the victory in the sprint race on Saturday, qualifying for Sunday's main event was set to take place at 2pm local time. However, a rainstorm that hit the track quickly put an end to this.

Drivers, teams, fans and broadcasters alike all waited patiently as the FIA issued update after update, determined to get the session underway.

In the end, though, daylight began to be lost in Sao Paulo, with the FIA officially calling qualifying off at roughly 4:45 pm local time.

Qualifying is now set to take place on Sunday, although no official start time has been confirmed as of yet.

More to follow...

