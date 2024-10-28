F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo

The world of Formula 1 heads to Interlagos this weekend for the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, alongside the fifth sprint weekend of the season as well.

With just four rounds left in the current season, the battle for the championship is even tighter, with Ferrari demoting Red Bull to third in the constructors' standings after Carlos Sainz secured his fourth career victory last time out in Mexico City.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari face late FIA punishment as MAJOR error made at Mexican Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS: HUGE Verstappen penalties cause major title change

Following a huge double penalty awarded to Max Verstappen, title rival Lando Norris is now just 47 points behind the Dutchman in the drivers' championship and Charles Leclerc following in third place thanks to the significant improvements in pace that the Scuderia appeared to have made in recent weeks.

Verstappen's team-mate, on the other hand, only managed an unsatisfactory P17 finish at his home grand prix last weekend, further prompting discussions about his potentially immediate replacement at Red Bull.

Whilst Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell may not be in contention for either championship this year, the pair both have fond memories of racing in Brazil, Hamilton always warmly welcomed to the birthplace of his hero, Ayrton Senna, and Russell reminded of his maiden win in F1, having stormed to victory in Interlagos in 2022.

But how will the weather play out for the race on Sunday?

Max Verstappen faces a challenge from McLaren and Ferrari if he wishes to emulate his 2023 Brazilian GP victory

Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, November 1: Practice & Sprint Qualifying

The first and only practice session of the weekend will kick off at 11:30am local time (BRT), with temperatures expected to be around the 23 degrees Celsius mark.

The chances of a wet race are higher than last weekend in Mexico, with a 17 per cent chance of rainfall expected just ahead of the session's start time.

Sprint Qualifying will get underway at 15:30 BRT, with thundery showers and a gentle breeze currently expected, temperatures the same as expected for the morning practice run.

Saturday, November 2: Sprint Race & Qualifying

Saturday's proceedings begin at 11am (BRT) with the sprint race currently looking to remain dry with sunny intervals, temperatures reaching 24 degrees Celsius.

Qualifying begins at 3pm local time, a slight increase in temperature expected at the track to around 25 degrees Celsius. Rain hovers over the session once again however, this time a much higher chance of 59 per cent.

Sunday, November 3: Race

Sunday's race will kick off at 2pm local time, with temperatures expected to be around the 24 degrees mark when the lights go out and cars head into the first corner.

The chances of a wet race are significant, with a 70 per cent chance of rainfall expected during the race along with light winds.

Keep an eye on this article as we update the weather forecast throughout the week.

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in person, grab your hospitality tickets to any of the remaining grands prix or plan ahead and treat yourself for 2025 by clicking here!

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

Related