F1 Qualifying Results: Big crash forces DRAMATIC Verstappen exit
Red Bull have suffered a disaster at the Brazilian Grand Prix with consequences in both the drivers’ and constructors’ world championships.
Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have crashed out in Q2 after a late red flag caused by Lance Stroll caught both the Dutchman and the Mexican out.
To make matters worse, Verstappen’s championship rival Lando Norris topped the timesheets at the end of Q2.
Earlier in the day it was Lewis Hamilton’s early exit that was the talk of the paddock.
The Mercedes star endured a challenging session in Sao Paulo, ultimately qualifying 16th on the grid and exiting in Q1.
It was a very tricky session for all 20 drivers, with several cars leaving the track throughout the slippy session, including Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz, who also crashed their cars, along with Stroll, to cause red flags in Sao Paulo.
F1 Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024
Here are the results from Q1 and Q2 in Sao Paulo.
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
12. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
17. Oliver Bearman [Haas]
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
