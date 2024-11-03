Verstappen handed title blow after F1 team suffer DOUBLE crash

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has brought out yet another red flag at the Brazilian Grand Prix in what is proving a chaotic session, including for Red Bull star Max Verstappen, who has suffered a major title blow.

As rain continued to fall in Sao Paulo, Alonso lost his car into Turn 11, becoming the fourth driver of the day to bring out the red flag at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace.

This followed Verstappen's Q2 exit in Sao Paulo after Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll had also crashed his car and caused a halt to proceedings.

Fortunately, Alonso was able to climb out of the car unharmed, apologising to his team over the radio after the incident.

Q3 was red-flagged with just under seven minutes remaining on the clock. The crash also came at a time when Lando Norris was leading the shootout, meaning if the session failed to restart or qualifying got worse, Norris would claim pole position.

It proved to be a chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session, with the red flag being deployed fives, with Alex Albon suffering a huge crash with just over three minutes to go in qualifying.

