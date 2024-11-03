F1 News Today: FIA issue MULTIPLE penalties as Verstappen hit with LATE demotion at Brazilian Grand Prix
The FIA have issued last-minute penalties for THREE Formula 1 stars at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
FIA announce Verstappen PENALTY verdict after pivotal Brazilian Grand Prix incident
The FIA has announced the outcome of their Max Verstappen investigation at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Why isn’t Toto Wolff at the Brazilian GP?
Toto Wolff will not attend the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix with the reason Mercedes boss' absence from Sao Paulo now revealed.
Horner admits 'controlling' Verstappen strategy after FIA controversy
Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has weighed in on the debate surrounding his star driver Max Verstappen, after the Dutchman received a hefty total of 20 seconds worth of penalties at the Mexican GP.
F1 team confirm driver lineup change ahead of Brazilian GP
A Formula 1 team has confirmed they will be making a last-minute driver switch amid the Brazilian GP weekend proceedings in Interlagos.
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
FIA issue official statement as Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CALLED OFF
- Yesterday 21:15
Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race winner CHANGED as FIA issue official statement - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Hamilton confronts F1 CEO with HUGE demand live on TV
- Yesterday 22:57
