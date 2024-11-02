Horner admits 'controlling' Verstappen strategy after FIA controversy

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has weighed in on the debate surrounding his star driver Max Verstappen, after the Dutchman received a hefty total of 20 seconds worth of penalties at the Mexican GP.

Following Red Bull's disastrous outing last weekend, the team were hoping for success at Interlagos, but now head into proceedings on the back foot.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen CRUSHED as Red Bull defeated at Brazilian GP

Both Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez will no doubt be feeling the pressure at the Brazilian GP this weekend, the reigning champion preparing to serve yet another penalty before Sunday's race has even gotten underway.

The 27-year-old headed into Brazil with a new internal combustion engine, landing him with a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.

Perez on the other hand is yet again fighting for his future not just with Red Bull but in the sport in general, after his home grand prix last weekend featured more moments he'd likely rather forget that commemorate.

Sergio Perez is fighting for his place to remain at Red Bull

Max Verstappen has been handed a slew of penalties from the FIA during this triple-header

READ MORE: F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Horner debates Verstappen's driving style

Desperate to put the drama surrounding his US GP battle with Lando Norris behind him, Verstappen headed out onto the grid at last weekend's race tucked in behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, vitally just one place ahead of Norris' McLaren.

During the race however, the pair fought intensely once again, earning Verstappen two lots of 10-second penalties for two different incidents, leading to complaints from drivers and pundits over his aggressive style.

Following a disappointing FP1 session in Sao Paulo, Red Bull boss Horner spoke to Sky F1 about Verstappen's driving style.

"It's the instincts of a race driver. Max will always go for the gap, will always be hard at the apex of a corner.

Christian Horner has defended Max Verstappen over his infamous racing instinct

"Max has been racing for 20 years now and the inside line, going for the apex, he's controlling the corner at that point. That's what he would have done throughout his career. Now, I don't dispute the second one [in Mexico], but the first one for me is just hard racing.

"He is driving on instinct at that point in time and from all the experience you've drawn on on your earlier career, he's not thinking about a rulebook at that point of a braking zone. He's fighting to try and keep his position."

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: McLaren reveal HUGE end of season F1 deal

Related