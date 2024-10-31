close global

F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

A Formula 1 team have made a shock announcement for a new 'driver' ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

Haas are currently led by veteran drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, but neither of those two drivers will be with the team in 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel Brazil RETURN confirmed as team announce driver health absence

READ MORE: Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement

Hulkenberg is set to join Sauber from next season, while Magnussen is being replaced by Esteban Ocon as the Frenchman forms an exciting lineup alongside young Brit Ollie Bearman.

Now, the American-owned team have revealed a new 'driver' sitting in their car, in a nod to the time of year.

Nico Hulkenberg will join Sauber in 2025
Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

Haas reveal new driver

Magnussen and Hulkenberg have propelled the team in recent races, and a plethora of points-scoring finishes has seen the team rise to sixth in the constructors' championship, even pressurising Aston Martin in fifth.

Haas sit 40 points behind Aston Martin with four races to go, but the momentum sits with the American-owned outfit following five points-scoring races in a row.

While Magnussen's driving style was rather frightening earlier in the season, when aggressive tactics saw him receive a one-race ban, the team's new admission may give F1 fans a genuine scare.

Haas' social media team cleverly sat a pumpkin in their VF-24 car, to celebrate Halloween F1-style.

With scarily-sharp teeth, the pumpkin photos were accompanied by the caption: "Our latest driver is ready to squash the competition," in a post that appeared on the team's X account.

READ MORE: Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement

