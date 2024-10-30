Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
The Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued an official statement over the health of Fernando Alonso ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Some concerns were raised when the two-time F1 champion was absent from media duties at last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY as Red Bull chief accused of LIES
READ MORE: Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement
Alonso was unable to speak to the press through illness at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but was able to drive for the team in both of his scheduled practice sessions, qualifying and the race itself.
The Spaniard became the first ever driver in the history of the sport to take part in their 400th grand prix weekend, but sadly things did not go the way he would have hoped for.
Alonso was unable to finish the race as he was forced into an early retirement due to a brake issue.
Aston Martin issue Fernando Alonso health update
The 43-year-old will be hoping to improve in Brazil this weekend, but once again the F1 veteran will not be present on Thursday for the usual duties with the media.
It has since been revealed that Alonso had suffered from an intestinal infection before lights out in Mexico, something that he has received treatment for between races.
"Fernando will miss his media day activities in Brazil," a team statement read on social media.
"Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead up to the Mexico City Grand Prix.
"He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist. The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend's racing."
Alonso currently sits ninth in the drivers' standings, 38 points clear of his team-mate Lance Stroll.
Aston Martin, meanwhile, are fifth in the constructors' standings, with Haas mounting a late charge behind them. The American team have put in a string of impressive performances and sit 40 points adrift of the Silverstone-based outfit with just four races left to go.
Fernando will miss his media day activities in Brazil. Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead up to the Mexico City Grand Prix.— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 30, 2024
He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist. The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans… pic.twitter.com/ulaPMX6uhn
READ MORE: F1 star drops huge 2025 hint after Red Bull 'OFFER'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff accuses Verstappen of 'DIRTY DRIVING' after FIA punishment
- 1 hour ago
Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull set to make 'IMMEDIATE' Perez replacement
- 3 hours ago
F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo
- Today 15:42
F1 News Today: Verstappen set for Brazilian Grand Prix PENALTY as Red Bull chief accused of LIES
- Today 15:18
Racing star breaks world record in NEW venture
- Today 13:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec