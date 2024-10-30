Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued an official statement over the health of Fernando Alonso ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Some concerns were raised when the two-time F1 champion was absent from media duties at last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

Alonso was unable to speak to the press through illness at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but was able to drive for the team in both of his scheduled practice sessions, qualifying and the race itself.

The Spaniard became the first ever driver in the history of the sport to take part in their 400th grand prix weekend, but sadly things did not go the way he would have hoped for.

Alonso was unable to finish the race as he was forced into an early retirement due to a brake issue.

Fernando Alonso was absent from media day in Mexico

The F1 veteran was forced into an early retirement last weekend

Aston Martin issue Fernando Alonso health update

The 43-year-old will be hoping to improve in Brazil this weekend, but once again the F1 veteran will not be present on Thursday for the usual duties with the media.

It has since been revealed that Alonso had suffered from an intestinal infection before lights out in Mexico, something that he has received treatment for between races.

"Fernando will miss his media day activities in Brazil," a team statement read on social media.

"Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead up to the Mexico City Grand Prix.

"He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist. The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend's racing."

Alonso currently sits ninth in the drivers' standings, 38 points clear of his team-mate Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin, meanwhile, are fifth in the constructors' standings, with Haas mounting a late charge behind them. The American team have put in a string of impressive performances and sit 40 points adrift of the Silverstone-based outfit with just four races left to go.

