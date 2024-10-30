Red Bull suffer MAJOR setback as F1 champions PUNISHED by FIA

Red Bull have suffered a major setback after the Mexican Grand Prix.

During the race in Mexico City, the team were hit with multiple FIA punishments, ultimately ruining their race as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez came home in P6 and P17 respectively.

Following what appeared to have been one of Red Bull's worst weekends in recent memory, the team were duly overtaken in the constructors standings, with Ferrari usurping them.

It was another strong weekend for the Scuderia, with Carlos Sainz winning the race and Charles Leclerc grabbing a podium to gain precious points in the constructors' championship.

The fight for both 2024 titles is even closer following the Mexican GP

McLaren remain top of the pile for now. However, Ferrari trail by just 29 points.

In the drivers' championship, Verstappen maintains his lead at the top of the standings despite having not won a grand prix since June.

Norris did cut ten points out of the Dutchman's lead in Mexico, though, offering the Brit fresh hope of chasing down the three-time champion in the remaining four rounds of the season.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 362 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 315

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 291

4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 251

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 240

6. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 189

7. George Russell | Mercedes | 177

8. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 150

9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 62

10. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 31

11. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 24

12. Yuki Tsunoda | VCARB | 22

13. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 14

14. Alex Albon | Williams | 12

15. Daniel Ricciardo | VCARB | 12

16. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 9

17. Oliver Bearman | Ferrari/Haas | 7

18. Franco Colapinto | Williams | 5

19. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 5

20. Liam Lawson | VCARB | 2

21. Zhou Guanyu | Sauber | 0

21. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

22. Valtteri Bottas | Sauber | 0



Ferrari have overtaken Red Bull in the constructors' standings after Carlos Sainz's Mexican GP victory

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Mexican Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 566

2. Ferrari | 537

3. Red Bull | 512

4. Mercedes | 366

5. Aston Martin | 86

6. Haas | 46

7. VCARB | 36

8. Williams | 17

9. Alpine | 14

10. Sauber | 0



