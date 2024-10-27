Verstappen facing MAJOR FIA penalty after Red Bull changes at Mexican Grand Prix
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is facing a potential FIA penalty after major changes were made to his Red Bull car at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The three-time F1 champ endured a torrid start to the weekend in Mexico City, plagued by power unit issues in both free practice sessions on Friday.
Such was the extent of Verstappen's problems that the Dutchman did not set a lap time at all in FP2, hampering his preparations ahead of another crucial race in his quest for a fourth consecutive championship.
Unable to remedy the problem, Red Bull were forced into making significant changes to their star man's car ahead of FP3 and qualifying on Saturday.
F1 champ Max Verstappen facing FIA penalty
Ahead of the rest of the weekend's action, Verstappen's car has undergone an engine change, with Red Bull not willing to risk any further issues for their star.
Lando Norris is currently 57 points adrift of Verstappen in the 2024 drivers' standings, but any power unit issues in the race for the three-time champion could transform the championship battle - and not in the Red Bull man's favour.
In order to do this, the FIA has confirmed that Red Bull broke the overnight curfew, although they will not receive a punishment for this given it was the second of their two exceptions allowed for the season.
Similarly, Verstappen will receive no sort of engine penalty for the change.
Whilst drivers changing their power unit or parts of it are often subject to a grid drop of some sort, in this instance, Verstappen will not receive a punishment due to the fact he has changed back to an old engine that was already in his pool, rather than introducing any new parts.
Had Verstappen done so, he would have been subject to a penalty, just as Yuki Tsunoda was earlier this season when the FIA hit him with a staggering 60-place grid drop at the Belgian Grand Prix.
However, things are not all rosy. During FP3, Sky Sports commentator David Croft suggested that Red Bull were now very tight on engine parts for the remainder of the season, and suggested that Verstappen could still take fresh engine parts pushing him above his permitted amount for the season, and therefore a penalty.
If Red Bull were forced into this change, it would be preferable to do so at the Brazilian Grand Prix, rather than the final few races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi were overtaking is harder.
