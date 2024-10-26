FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP
FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP
The FIA has announced a mandatory rule that will affect all 10 Formula 1 teams at the Mexican Grand Prix.
After a dramatic race in the United States last time out, F1 hits Mexico City this weekend for round 20 of the 2024 season.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue penalty verdict at Mexican Grand Prix as Horner discussion revealed
READ MORE: FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix
Friday's action saw plenty of drama, with multiple red flags and crashes throughout both free practice sessions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with teams' preparations ahead of qualifying on Saturday likely to have been affected by the delays.
Now, ahead of that session - which will decide who starts Sunday's Grand Prix at the front - the FIA has announced a mandatory rule that all teams and drivers must adhere to when preparing to set their lap times.
READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
FIA announce mandatory Mexican GP rule
In an official document released over the course of the action this weekend, the FIA has confirmed that all cars must ensure that they are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during or after qualifying, including on Sunday during any pre-race reconnaissance laps.
To enforce this, the sport's governing body has introduced a mandatory lap time that all drivers must ensure every lap they complete is no longer than 1:36:00.
A note issued to all teams by FIA F1 race director Niels Wittich read: "In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below 1:36:0 between the safety car lines shown on the pit lane drawing."
This should still allow drivers plenty of time to prepare for their hot laps, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz setting the fastest time in FP2 on Friday with a 1:17.699.
Any drivers who fail to adhere to the above lap time could face a penalty from the FIA.
READ MORE: FIA announce official verdict over McLaren US GP complaint
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Mexico City
- 39 minutes ago
FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP
- 46 minutes ago
McLaren 'disagree' with FIA verdict as team issue official statement over Norris and Verstappen controversy
- 1 hour ago
Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce penalty verdict at Mexican Grand Prix as Horner discussion revealed
- 2 hours ago
FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec