FIA announce MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP

The FIA has announced a mandatory rule that will affect all 10 Formula 1 teams at the Mexican Grand Prix.

After a dramatic race in the United States last time out, F1 hits Mexico City this weekend for round 20 of the 2024 season.

Friday's action saw plenty of drama, with multiple red flags and crashes throughout both free practice sessions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with teams' preparations ahead of qualifying on Saturday likely to have been affected by the delays.

Now, ahead of that session - which will decide who starts Sunday's Grand Prix at the front - the FIA has announced a mandatory rule that all teams and drivers must adhere to when preparing to set their lap times.

The Mexican GP is hosting round 20 of the 2024 F1 season

Mercedes star George Russell was one of the drivers to crash on Friday

FIA announce mandatory Mexican GP rule

In an official document released over the course of the action this weekend, the FIA has confirmed that all cars must ensure that they are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during or after qualifying, including on Sunday during any pre-race reconnaissance laps.

To enforce this, the sport's governing body has introduced a mandatory lap time that all drivers must ensure every lap they complete is no longer than 1:36:00.

A note issued to all teams by FIA F1 race director Niels Wittich read: "In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below 1:36:0 between the safety car lines shown on the pit lane drawing."

This should still allow drivers plenty of time to prepare for their hot laps, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz setting the fastest time in FP2 on Friday with a 1:17.699.

Any drivers who fail to adhere to the above lap time could face a penalty from the FIA.

