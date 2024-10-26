F1 Qualifying Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix today (Saturday, October 26), as the battle for pole position heats up heading into the final five races of the season.
Lando Norris will have to secure pole position in Mexico City if he wants to gain an advantage over championship rival Max Verstappen, whom he lost serious ground to last time out in Austin.
Following a tense battle during the closing stages of the US GP, Norris was slammed with a five-second penalty which saw him demoted from third to fourth, and Verstappen extended his lead to 57 points in the drivers' standings.
However, it was Ferrari who demonstrated the strongest package at COTA, with Charles Leclerc achieving his third race victory of the season.
Will the Scuderia maintain their advantage heading into qualifying in Mexico? Or can McLaren claim their spot ahead of Red Bull at the front of the grid?
Mexican Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, October 26, 2024
The qualifying session in Mexico City kicks off today at 3pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time: 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 10pm Saturday
Central European Time: 11pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 5pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 4pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 2pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 8am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 5am Sunday
Australia (ACST): 7:30am Sunday
Japan (JST): 6am Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 11pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 12am Sunday
China (CST): 5am Sunday
India (IST): 2:30am Sunday
Brazil: 6pm Saturday
Singapore: 5am Sunday
Saudi Arabia: 12am Sunday
United Arab Emirates: 1am Sunday
Turkey: 12am Sunday
How to watch the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
