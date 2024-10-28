Brad Pitt F1 movie BLUNDER spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt may be immersing himself in the world of Formula 1 for his highly anticipated new film, but he’s come under fire for making what some racing insiders have called an 'annoying' mistake.

The long-awaited F1 movie returned to the Mexican Grand Prix to continue shooting scenes for the upcoming release.

F1 HEADLINES: Mexican GP investigation launched as Ferrari face late FIA punishment

READ MORE: Red Bull DEMOTED after FIA hit F1 champions with multiple penalties

Pitt, portraying fictional F1 driver Sonny Hayes, overlooked a critical detail whilst celebrating at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with a Mexican flag, leaving his gloves on after stepping out of his car, a move that immediately drew criticism from racing driver Bradley Philpot.

Philpot was quick to point out the misstep on social media platform 'X'.

"The fact he left his gloves on is such an annoying detail for people who know what they’re looking at," the driver remarked.

"Gloves are the first thing to come off - because that’s how you undo your helmet strap."

F1 RESULTS: HUGE Verstappen penalties cause major title change

Brad Pitt's F1 movie

For F1 fans and professionals, these details are central to authenticity, underscoring the intricate rituals and routines in F1 that drivers meticulously follow.

The movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 star returning to the track to mentor rising driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes in 'F1' movie

The project has garnered significant anticipation, heightened by Lewis Hamilton's involvement as a co-producer, the seven-time world champion overseeing details to ensure the film accurately represents the high-stakes world of F1.

The production team’s efforts to capture F1’s essence are substantial: Pitt’s character drives a modified Formula 2 car, wrapped in the black and gold livery of the fictional APX-GP team, which has been seen on F1 tracks throughout the season.

Brad Pitt at the Mexico Grand Prix

In July, a teaser trailer featuring Pitt’s APX GP car was unveiled at Silverstone, giving fans their first look at Pitt in action behind the wheel.

The production has since filmed across various F1 circuits, including at the British, Italian, and Belgian Grands Prix, where extras clad in APX-GP merchandise and even cardboard cutouts of Pitt's character were placed among the real-life crowds for added realism.

Despite Pitt’s minor faux pas, the film’s close ties with F1 are expected to bring a level of realism rarely seen in Hollywood.

The fact he left his gloves on is such an annoying detail for people who know what they’re looking at.



Gloves are the first thing to come off - because that’s how you undo your helmet strap. #F1 https://t.co/gTKG9VoaS6 — Brad Philpot 🏎🏁 (@BradleyPhilpot) October 27, 2024

READ MORE: Verstappen and Horner thrown into ALARMING Red Bull crisis

Related