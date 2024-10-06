Hamilton teases F1 movie star over Silverstone error

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly teased an F1 movie star over making a major error at Silverstone.

The F1 movie has taken to Silverstone the past two years to film during the British Grand Prix, with stars including Brad Pitt and Damson Idris all seen on location.

Pitt is producing and starring in the film, where he will play Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who returns to the sport in an attempt to make a comeback.

Hayes returns to F1 and joins the fictional team APX GP, where he will race alongside rising talent Joshua Pearce - played by Idris.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s role in the F1 movie?

Hamilton has contributed to the upcoming release as co-producer alongside Pitt, and has had an active role within the making of the film.

In his own words, the seven-time world champion claimed that it was his job to ‘call BS’ on aspects of the film that did not mirror the reality of F1.

The film has taken great pains to depict the detail of the F1 world, with filming taking place at iconic circuits such as Spa, Silverstone and Monza.

Furthermore, Pitt and other stars have been seen roaming around in the paddock and the press pen, with fans even positioned in the crowd at Spa with Sonny Hayes and APX GP merchandise.

Director Joseph Kosinski described the lengths the film has gone to to make the racing look real, stating that the actors have raced actual Formula 2 cars made to look like F1 cars.

Idris has since revealed that Hamilton has teased him for his driving during the F1 movie media, recounting the friendly jibe during an appearance on The Shop Live from Paris via YouTube.

“He just teases me a lot, man. I said ‘man, I spun out a Silverstone,’ and Lewis was like ‘man, I’m driving really slow but when I’m driving slow I just remember I could be driving as slow as Damson,” Idris said.

The film, simply titled F1, will be released in the UK on June 25th, 2025 and on June 27th, 2025 in North American theatres.

