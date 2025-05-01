Sergio Perez handed huge F1 return boost on eve of Miami Grand Prix

This time 12 months ago, life was pretty rosy for Sergio Perez. And with good reason too.

Heading into the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, the Mexican was comfortably sitting in his familiar home of second spot in the drivers' standings having celebrated a fourth podium finish in five outings in China just a fortnight ago.

Yes, he already trailed team-mate Max Verstappen by 25 points, with the Dutchman - at that stage - in a league of his own. But that was no great surprise.

And Perez could at least relax in the knowledge that he was contributing to the collective. A third consecutive constructors' championship appeared all but wrapped up.

How quickly things change. Fast-forward to this weekend in Florida, and Red Bull have been replaced as the sport's top dog, while Perez has been replaced on the grid.

In a year in which good news has been hard to come by, Perez would have been buoyed by this week's announcement that his home grand prix will be staying on the F1 calendar until at least 2028.

A shock return to the sport may have just edged a little closer into view...

Why is Perez currently on the F1 scrapheap?

Perez finished fourth in Miami last season. No one knew it at the time - not least the man himself - but it would prove to be the last decent result in what quickly became a nightmare campaign.

Just 49 more points would be added to his tally over the next 18 races, as he suffered a catastrophic drop-off in form.

Despite signing a new contract with Red Bull in June, his performances failed to improve, prompting speculation that he would be axed at the end of the year.

That came to fruition shortly after the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, with Liam Lawson announced as his replacement for 2025, leaving Perez without a seat for the first time since making his debut in 2011.

Mexican GP to stay until 2028

There was considerable uncertainty over whether the Mexican GP would continue to be staged if Perez was to be absent from the grid, with the 35-year-old's presence key to attracting some of the most enthusiastic supporters in the world to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

But F1 president and chief executive officer, Stefano Domenicali, has confirmed the showpiece weekend is going nowhere, paying special tribute to those who bring energy and passion to the occasion every year.

"Every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship," he said.

"We look forward to continuing this extraordinary collaboration together and seeing the incredible enthusiasm of the Mexican fans again in October."

Will we see Perez in 2026?

A break from the intense pressure of life under the microscope may well be the best thing for Perez as he ponders his next move. One thing is for certain: he is not done with F1.

His name has been linked with a host of teams in recent months, with Cadillac's introduction to the grid next year offering his best chance of a comeback.

The American outfit have two spots to fill, and have already confirmed they would be eager to put an experienced racer in at least one of those.

A marriage would therefore suit both parties. Perez gets back behind the wheel, while Cadillac get the chance to boost investment as they make their first steps in F1.

Indeed, Perez's attractiveness to sponsors - particularly in Latin America - was believed to be one of the main reasons why Red Bull didn't pull the trigger sooner when things started unravelling last season.

Even when out of work, Perez remains a big-name target for sponsors. His recent appearance in an advert for KitKat highlights his lasting appeal.

Heineken were added to his growing list of commercial partners last month too.

While the jury may be out on whether he will still be able to perform on the track, there is no doubt over the value he would bring to any interested teams off it.

The fact that the Mexican GP will be sticking around for the foreseeable future will only strengthen Perez's hand.

