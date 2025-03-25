Sergio Perez back in business after F1 axe

Axed Formula 1 star Sergio Perez is back in business after appearing in a recent KitKat advert.

Somewhat ironically given KitKat's famous slogan, 'Have a break, have a KitKat', Perez is currently taking a sabbatical from the sport having lost his seat at Red Bull after the conclusion of the 2024 season.

However, during his time in F1, Perez's attractiveness to sponsors was something that was often discussed, with the Mexican star having an army of followers and a huge fanbase behind him.

Looking to benefit from this, the Mexican faction of KitKat has taken to Instagram to show off Perez drowning out the noise of fans on social media by switching his phone off and eating a KitKat, with Queen's iconic song I Want to Break Free playing in the background.

Sergio Perez gets big break

Unfortunately, we are unlikely to see Perez take to the track in 2025, as the now 35-year-old takes some time off from the sport to regroup after a tumultuous couple of years.

Perez was unable to secure a race victory with his Red Bull team between April 2023 to December 2024, despite team-mate Max Verstappen claiming 26 in that time.

The Mexican also struggled to score consistent points in the 2024 season, slipping down to eighth in the drivers' championship and not scoring a podium since April 2024.

He was replaced at Red Bull by young New Zealander Liam Lawson, who has also struggled to make an impact in the RB21 alongside Verstappen.

Perez's team have made no secret that he is after a return to F1 in 2026, and Cadillac F1 could be an option for Perez, the new team that have opened up two new opportunities for drivers to race in the sport.

For now, however, it seems we will have to get used to seeing the six-time grand prix winner taking part in hilarious advertisement campaigns with various companies.

READ MORE: Christian Horner issues statement on Liam Lawson's Red Bull future

Related