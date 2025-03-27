Sergio Perez plans F1 comeback as 'negotiations' revealed

Sergio Perez is reportedly in 'negotiations' with a Formula 1 team to stage a stunning return to the sport.

The 35-year-old's inconsistent performances and eighth place finish in the drivers' standings prompted his axe from Red Bull at the end of 2024, despite re-signing with the team midway through the year.

That, coupled with a mid-season slump by team-mate Max Verstappen, saw the team fail to defend their constructors' title, with McLaren coming out on top for the first time since 1998.

Perez has therefore been left watching on from afar as his replacement Liam Lawson has endured a dreadful start to his Red Bull career, with reports indicating the Kiwi racer could be ditched in favour of Yuki Tsunoda before next week's Japanese Grand Prix.

Could Perez be set for Cadillac deal?

Perez's own F1 career could be set to be revitalised, however, with FOX Sports reporting that the six-time race winner has been discussing the prospect of signing with Cadillac.

The American squad will become the sport's 11th team from next season, and are putting the final preparations in place ahead of their highly anticipated debut, which includes putting together their driver pairing.

FOX Sports journalist Chacho Lopez said: "Cadillac is not going to fight for victories or, maybe, podiums - that's what I think Checo Perez is thinking.

"In fact there are already negotiations with Cadillac. Checo will be thinking that he is going to have a very big economic offer, a technical base that can walk in the future, but in the [first] season he is going to start from zero."

Lopez also believes the chances of Perez one day returning to Red Bull are slim due to the secondary status he would hold within the team.

"I don't think Checo would accept [to return to Red Bull] because they treated him very badly," he said. "What would Checo ask [to return]?

"He can't ask to be put as the first driver, because that's Max Verstappen, so that's not the way it goes.

"He could say, ‘Give me an important position because in another team I'm going to be number one’.

"He's going to do it, surely, if he signs with Cadillac."

