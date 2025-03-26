Christian Horner reveals second Red Bull driver intentions

Formula 1 boss Christian Horner has clarified his intentions for the role of a second driver at Red Bull and how they should perform within the team.

Max Verstappen's latest team-mate Liam Lawson has come under fire during the opening two races of the season, where he has failed to make it out of Q1 in all the qualifying sessions he has participated in.

There was additional misery for Lawson at the Chinese Grand Prix, after he was unable to secure a points finish having started the day from the pitlane.

The Kiwi also crashed out of the season-opening race in Melbourne the previous week, and speculation is mounting that he could be replaced by Yuki Tsunoda for next weekend's Japan GP.

Red Bull can't solve glaring problem

Lawson is the latest in a long line of drivers who have struggled to keep up with team's star man, including Sergio Perez, who was dismissed at the end of last season following a dismal run of results.

Before then, neither Alex Albon or Pierre Gasly were able to hang on to their seat having been given the opportunity to race alongside the four-time champion.

History suggests those tasked with matching Verstappen's high standards haven't been up to the task, and with the 27-year-old already regarded as one of the best to ever get behind the wheel, the Milton Keynes-based squad must ensure he remains the top priority.

Speaking to media after Sunday's race in Shanghai, Horner insisted that if the team are to have any chance of enjoying a positive campaign, both racers must be scoring big points on a regular basis - even if only one can be a realistic challenger for the drivers' title.

He said: "You have to have two cars scoring, that obviously hurt us badly last year. We have to have two cars in there, and even to compete for the drivers’, you’ve got to have another car in play.

"It’s vitally important for the team to ensure that we have both drivers running as close to the front as we can.”

Red Bull already trail McLaren by 38 points after just two rounds, and Horner admits their chances of catching last year's winners appear slim.

“Look, you never say never,” Horner said after being asked if they were out of contention for the constructors' championship.

“I think the one thing McLaren proved to everybody last year is you can have a troubled start to the year but still be very competitive. We’re eight points behind in the drivers’.

“The [teams’] championship is a very tough ask, and we need to make significant progress with the car in order to even challenge for that."

Horner's attention is now firmly on Suzuka, as he looks to find a way to kickstart the team's faltering season.

