Perez announces Red Bull decision in HUGE statement

Sergio Perez has revealed that he will leave Red Bull this winter, following months of speculation over his future.

The Mexican driver struggled at the end of the 2023 season, before launching into a horrendous 2024 which saw him fail to match his championship-winning team-mate Max Verstappen.

In fact, the last time the Red Bull star stood on the podium was back in April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and his performances have continued to decline since.

Perez's results this season have also hindered Red Bull's constructors' campaign, where they eventually finished third despite Verstappen's drivers' title success.

Sergio Perez has performed poorly in 2024

Will Sergio Perez line-up alongside Max Verstappen next season?

Sergio Perez's Red Bull replacement announced

The 34-year-old was first slammed with replacement rumours prior to the summer break, but Red Bull opted to retain the star for the rest of the season.

However, Perez's results failed to improve and with two hungry drivers waiting for a chance at the top team at RB, Red Bull have assessed their options for 2025.

Both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda were shortlisted by team boss Christian Horner for the drive alongside Verstappen, with the pair proving their abilities at the end of season tyre test in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Perez thanked his Red Bull team for four years that have yielded five race victories and two constructors' championship titles.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the past four years with red bull racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team," the Mexican said.

"Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience, and I'll always cherish the success we achieved together. we broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.

"A big thank you to every person in the team from management, engineers and mechanics; catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes. I wish you all the best for the future.

"It's also been an honour to race alongside Max as a team-mate all these years and to share in our success.

"A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. we'll meet again soon.

"And remember... never give up!"

Lawson has been confirmed as Perez's replacement for 2025, as the Kiwi prepares to go up against a four-time world champion despite not having competed in a full season of F1.

